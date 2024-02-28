Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Buys 1,914 Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGLGet Free Report) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan purchased 1,914 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.33 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,934.05 ($10,414.41).

Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan purchased 5,130 shares of AGL Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.15 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,939.50 ($30,679.41).

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.96%.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

