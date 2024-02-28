Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Buys 1,914 Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan purchased 1,914 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.33 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,934.05 ($10,414.41).
Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan purchased 5,130 shares of AGL Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.15 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,939.50 ($30,679.41).
AGL Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21.
AGL Energy Increases Dividend
About AGL Energy
AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.
