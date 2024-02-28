Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.