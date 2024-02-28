Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

