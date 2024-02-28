Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Veeco Instruments worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VECO. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

