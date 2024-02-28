Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Down 8.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

MDRX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.