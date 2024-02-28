Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verve Therapeutics worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

