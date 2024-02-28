Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 94,759 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSFT stock opened at $407.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
