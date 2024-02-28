Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $498.00

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.32), with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.60 ($6.17).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSVS shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.96) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
About Vesuvius
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
