Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Viavi Solutions worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 376,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,888,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after buying an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

