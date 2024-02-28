Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.52. Vicor has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

