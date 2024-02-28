voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51.
voxeljet Company Profile
