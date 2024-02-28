Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $263.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $263.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

