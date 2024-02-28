W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

