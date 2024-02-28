W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WRB opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

