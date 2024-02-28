Walmart Inc. (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 694,139,220 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950,694 shares of company stock worth $2,095,586,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

