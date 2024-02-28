Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO John A. Carroll Sells 56 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Carroll sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $11,650.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $209.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 21,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

