Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,454 shares of company stock worth $7,124,910 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

