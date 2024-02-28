Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 8,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,454 shares of company stock worth $7,124,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

