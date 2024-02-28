Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Rafael Carrasco Sells 55 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $11,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $209.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

