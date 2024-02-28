Waterloo Brewing (TSE:BRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Waterloo Brewing Company (TSE:BRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.61. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$127.78 million and a PE ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

