WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.