Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $930,626,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.