Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after acquiring an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,536,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 220.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

