Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

