Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,298 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

WY stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.