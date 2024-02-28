William E. Jr. Waltz Sells 43,072 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atkore Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

