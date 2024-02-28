William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 6,041 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $446,429.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,328,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

