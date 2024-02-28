William John Harvey Sells 300 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE TIH opened at C$126.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.49. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$127.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TIH

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.