William John Harvey Sells 300 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00.
Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
TSE TIH opened at C$126.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.49. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$127.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41.
Toromont Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
