Wincanton (LON:WIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $508.00

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 506 ($6.42), with a volume of 1319705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.39).

Wincanton Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £627.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,409.52 and a beta of 0.64.

About Wincanton

(Get Free Report)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.