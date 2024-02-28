Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,555,181 shares traded.

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.73.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.