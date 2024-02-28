Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

