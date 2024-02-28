Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.78.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $295.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 76.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.