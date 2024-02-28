Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.78.

Workday Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $295.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.38, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $17,583,344.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,543,558.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

