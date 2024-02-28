Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Price Performance
Shares of Workiva stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.08.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Read More
