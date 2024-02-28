Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

