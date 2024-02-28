Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.