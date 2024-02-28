Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Insider Andrew Hagopian Sells 5,260 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPOF. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

