Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sarah Luna Sells 5,399 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sarah Luna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Luna sold 912 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $9,977.28.
XPOF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
