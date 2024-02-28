Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) President Sarah Luna Sells 5,399 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarah Luna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Thursday, February 15th, Sarah Luna sold 912 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $9,977.28.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,849,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 2,553.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 808,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,955 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.