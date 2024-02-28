Yossi Sela Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 754,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

