Yossi Sela Sells 45,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53.
JFrog Stock Performance
FROG stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 754,333 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
