Yun Sung Cho Sells 739 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
