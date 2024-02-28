Yun Sung Cho Sells 739 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

