Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

