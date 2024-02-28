Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $225,055.37 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mark Richard Young sold 184 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $7,050.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

