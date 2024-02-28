Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.28.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

