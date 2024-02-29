10,552 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 17.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

In related news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,937,644. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $70.27.

IRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

