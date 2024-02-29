11,845 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period.

EDIV opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

