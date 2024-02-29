129 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $252.83. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

