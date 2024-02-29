13,520 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 13.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

