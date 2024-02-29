145,989 Shares in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Coherus BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $262.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Coherus BioSciences

About Coherus BioSciences

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.