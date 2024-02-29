160,000 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Maplebear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $36,535,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravi Gupta bought 135,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,704.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,147,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,287,574.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

