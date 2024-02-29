17,209 Shares in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:YMAR opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

