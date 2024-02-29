1,870 Shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.